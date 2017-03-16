Six arrested for drugs at LaQuinta InnSmith County sheriffa s...
Smith County sheriff's detectives arrested six people at the LaQuinta Inn in Lebanon on Wednesday night, according to Lebanon police. Lebanon officers were called to the motel after a report of drug activity that involved as many as 10 people.
