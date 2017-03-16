Six arrested for drugs at LaQuinta In...

Six arrested for drugs at LaQuinta InnSmith County sheriffa s...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Smith County sheriff's detectives arrested six people at the LaQuinta Inn in Lebanon on Wednesday night, according to Lebanon police. Lebanon officers were called to the motel after a report of drug activity that involved as many as 10 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilson County Board of Equalization meeting 4 hr Gotta Go 1
Bust 19 hr Eazy 3
LL Wood, is that all you got? (Jul '16) Thu not forgotten 8
I was only following orders (Jul '16) Thu not forgotten 6
Smokescreen Wed Shaman 26
How many trousdale county officials need the boot Mar 14 Shaman 9
kayla lanier (Jun '15) Mar 13 hailey 5
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC