Since January, the Amazon fulfillment center in Lebanon made two donations of much-needed pet products worth more than $26,000 to five shelters in the Lebanon area, including Wilson County Animal Control, New Leash On Life, Freetown Sanctuary, Big Fluffy Dog Rescue and Safe Place For Animals. Products included items like dog and cat food, cat litter, bird food and more.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How many trousdale county officials need the boot
|43 min
|Shaman
|12
|Kristina, Jeremy, bud, and Sherry pruitte (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|curious
|3
|dr stan brady (May '16)
|7 hr
|curious
|3
|Jada Conn Hartsvilles Tramp
|19 hr
|How terrible
|4
|Sun Loan Company
|Fri
|Street Queen
|4
|Wilson County Board of Equalization meeting
|Mar 17
|Gotta Go
|1
|Bust
|Mar 16
|Eazy
|3
