Since January, the Amazon fulfillment center in Lebanon made two donations of much-needed pet products worth more than $26,000 to five shelters in the Lebanon area, including Wilson County Animal Control, New Leash On Life, Freetown Sanctuary, Big Fluffy Dog Rescue and Safe Place For Animals. Products included items like dog and cat food, cat litter, bird food and more.

