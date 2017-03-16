Residents voice concerns about new developmentJohnson Heights...

Residents voiced their complaints and concerns about possible developments in the Johnson Heights subdivision in Lebanon on Wednesday through a community meeting organized by Fred Burton, city councilor for Ward 2. The rezoning would be approximately 58 acres on Hartsville Pike from medium density residential 12,000 to medium density residential 9,000. The change would alter the minimum lot requirement to 9,000 square feet from 12,000 square feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.