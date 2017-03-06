Pody Pushes 'Common Sense' Transgende...

Pody Pushes 'Common Sense' Transgender Bill Some Say Isn't Needed

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Despite a reversal of federal guidelines for public school restroom use, state Rep. Mark Pody is prepared to present legislation Tuesday, March 7, restricting bathroom use to a student's sex at birth. Pody, R-Lebanon, says he will pursue the measure despite opposition from the LGBT community and statements from at least two top state officials that it isn't needed, based on recent federal legal guidance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostituting, drugs and child trafficking 18 hr prostituting 1
jennie lewis (Aug '16) Sun nonya 9
DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16) Sat Omgitslong615 8
Attorney Mar 3 Swim Stakeburn 2
dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12) Feb 28 Diddy Bop 21
Julie Chaffins Feb 26 somebody 4
Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15) Feb 26 Ms Jones 36
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC