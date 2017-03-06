Pody Pushes 'Common Sense' Transgender Bill Some Say Isn't Needed
Despite a reversal of federal guidelines for public school restroom use, state Rep. Mark Pody is prepared to present legislation Tuesday, March 7, restricting bathroom use to a student's sex at birth. Pody, R-Lebanon, says he will pursue the measure despite opposition from the LGBT community and statements from at least two top state officials that it isn't needed, based on recent federal legal guidance.
