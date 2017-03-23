Pastor Kathy Tack is lead pastor at G...

Pastor Kathy Tack is lead pastor at Generations of Grace Church in Lebanon.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

My husband and I are in the process of moving after 23 years in the same house. Lately I find myself asking, "What were we thinking?" In more than two decades, we have accumulated a lot of things memories, as well as possessions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Abe Robinette (May '16) Sun UTfan4ever 4
anyone know Josh Seagraves? (Apr '16) Sun No name 2
$$ Compensation for Cracker Barrel connection Sun CreativeMarket2020 1
Kenwall steel Mar 25 Kyle 1
Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10) Mar 23 Truth 44
Shooting Mar 23 Lmao 4
Sun Loan Company Mar 22 HELP 10
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC