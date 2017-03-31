New Leash welcomes cats rescued from ...

New Leash welcomes cats rescued from hoarding situationNew Leash on...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

New Leash on Life in Lebanon is among several animal shelter agencies around the country that took in some of the 68 cats rescued from a hoarding situation in Tullahoma in March. Animal Rescue Corps, a nonprofit animal protection organization based in Washington D.C., rescued the cats March 14. The rescued cats, as well as several dogs taken from unrelated situations, were recently taken to other agencies so they can be adopted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy john 1 hr bad food 1
Grant Cothron 5 hr Shaman 7
nathan lee 7 hr Concerned For You... 2
Request the Audio Video from the Jail 10 hr Shaman 1
Would you sign on to Oust any Trousdale Officials? 10 hr Whose Handwriting 5
Slammin and Jammin Sun Omg 2
News Judge Byrd reprimanded in Wilson County case (Feb '08) Mar 31 livingInFloridafo... 191
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC