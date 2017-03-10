Members of the Wilson County Emergenc...

Members of the Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board

Friday Mar 10

Leaders of emergency and law enforcement agencies met with members of the Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board on Friday morning to discuss the possibility of bringing dispatchers from each agency in the county together under one roof. The board met in a work session, and representatives from local agencies were invited to give their thoughts on the issue.

