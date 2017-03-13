Members of the Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board...
The Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board unanimously voted Monday to support co-location of dispatchers from all county and municipal emergency and law enforcement agencies in a centralized dispatch location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smokescreen
|5 hr
|Shaman
|22
|How many trousdale county officials need the boot
|13 hr
|Shaman
|9
|kayla lanier (Jun '15)
|Mon
|hailey
|5
|The silver chevy long bed square cab old truck (Aug '15)
|Mon
|hailey
|2
|Attorney
|Mon
|Ken
|5
|jennie lewis (Aug '16)
|Mar 10
|nonya
|11
|Jessica Rager (Jul '15)
|Mar 9
|Lol
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC