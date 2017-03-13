Members of the Wilson County Emergenc...

Members of the Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board

The Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board unanimously voted Monday to support co-location of dispatchers from all county and municipal emergency and law enforcement agencies in a centralized dispatch location.

