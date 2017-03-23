Meeting seeks public input for park T...

Meeting seeks public input for park

The public will gets its first chance to provide input on Lebanon's new west side park Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lebanon Town Meeting Hall. The initial design for the new west side park at Hamilton Springs will be available for public comment and feedback during the open house meeting.

