Mark Pody 108th General Assembly - House of Represenatatives
The sponsor of one of the most controversial bills in this year's legislative session has pulled the legislation after citing the changing political scope. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rager (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Lol
|4
|Is Trousdale County's Jury Commission Fit and C...
|21 hr
|Trousdale native
|3
|Appliances
|21 hr
|Yep
|5
|Smokescreen
|21 hr
|what if
|10
|How many trousdale county officials need the boot
|21 hr
|well
|5
|Troy carmack
|22 hr
|Worried
|1
|jennie lewis (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC