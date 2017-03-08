Mark Pody 108th General Assembly - Ho...

Mark Pody 108th General Assembly - House of Represenatatives

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The sponsor of one of the most controversial bills in this year's legislative session has pulled the legislation after citing the changing political scope. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Rager (Jul '15) 17 hr Lol 4
Is Trousdale County's Jury Commission Fit and C... 21 hr Trousdale native 3
Appliances 21 hr Yep 5
Smokescreen 21 hr what if 10
How many trousdale county officials need the boot 21 hr well 5
Troy carmack 22 hr Worried 1
jennie lewis (Aug '16) Wed Guest 10
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Wilson County was issued at March 10 at 11:27AM CST

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC