Lightning expected until 6:45 p.m. for Wilson CountyThe Wilson County ...
The Wilson County Emergency Management Association warned residents to watch out for lightning strikes until 6:45 p.m. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. At 5:53 p.m., Doppler radar tracked strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Tennessee Ridge to 7 miles northwest of Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting
|10 hr
|Guest
|3
|Sun Loan Company
|Wed
|HELP
|10
|I put my baby in the oven 600 degrees i cooked him
|Tue
|Shaman
|2
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|Tue
|Mailbox
|39
|Boxer Pups
|Mar 20
|Luke
|1
|Kristina, Jeremy, bud, and Sherry pruitte (Oct '15)
|Mar 19
|curious
|3
|dr stan brady (May '16)
|Mar 19
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC