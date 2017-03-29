Lebanon police seek to identify suspects in connection to a stolen...

Lebanon police seek to identify suspe...

Lebanon police seek the public's help to identify two suspects involved in the theft of a rifle at Walmart. A man and woman are suspected of taking the rifle, which is a Hendry Model H010B, 45-70-caliber, March 19. The man apparently placed the gun down the leg of his pants.

