NASHVILLE Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Thursday that Lebanon and five other communities will receive the second round of Tennessee Main Street entrepreneur grants worth $50,000 each. Lebanon plans to create the Cumberland Entrepreneur and Co-Working Center as a co-working space, offer entrepreneur training classes and create space for pop-up shops.

