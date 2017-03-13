Jennifer Burns and Shea Hutsenpillar organize boxes of donated...
Jennifer Burns, owner of Lonesome Cowboy in Lebanon, and Shea Hutsenpillar, executive director of Hickory Hill Farm in Mt. Juliet, will lead a group of people to Texas on Friday to bring much-needed supplies to victims of wildfires in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.
