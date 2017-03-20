I-40 west exit 229 closed after crash and shooting incident The...

I-40 west exit 229 closed after crash...

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to an officer-involved shooting involving a Lebanon police officer near Beckwith Road and Interstate-40, according to TBI officials. The officer apparently fired a shot following a pursuit in Wilson County.

