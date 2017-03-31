Hartmann corridor committee kicks off workThe South Hartmann Drive...

Hartmann corridor committee kicks off...

Hartmann corridor committee kicks off work

Friday Mar 31

The South Hartmann Drive corridor study steering committee met Thursday and took the first step in their involvement in the project. The corridor study area includes the portion of South Hartman Drive that connects Highway 231 to the West Main Street gateway through the Interstate 40 interchange.

Lebanon, TN

