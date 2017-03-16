Habitat for Humanity to hold annual luncheonWilson Habitat for...

Habitat for Humanity to hold annual l...

Wilson Habitat for Humanity will hold its annual Houses of Hope luncheon April 5 at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m., and the program starts at noon.

