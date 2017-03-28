Former Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe presents a $1,000 donation to ...
Empower Me Center recently received a $1,000 donation from the Tennessee Sheriffs' Association as part of the organization's Challenge for Champions fundraiser. Empower Me challenged community members to make a $1,000 gift to help it finish the first phase of the Empower Me Center project.
