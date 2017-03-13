Former Lebanon 3B named league player...

Former Lebanon 3B named league player of the weekATLANTA - Freshman...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The former Lebanon High star went 8-of-19 from the plate in six games for the Colonels last week, including three doubles, one triple and a grand slam that marked the first home run of her collegiate career. In total, Aubuchon drove in 11 runs for Centre during the week and now leads the team with 17 runs batted in for the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LL Wood, is that all you got? (Jul '16) 2 hr not forgotten 8
I was only following orders (Jul '16) 2 hr not forgotten 6
Bust 7 hr Yo Daddy 2
Smokescreen 15 hr Shaman 26
How many trousdale county officials need the boot Tue Shaman 9
kayla lanier (Jun '15) Mar 13 hailey 5
Attorney Mar 13 Ken 5
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC