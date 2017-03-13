Former Lebanon 3B named league player of the weekATLANTA - Freshman...
The former Lebanon High star went 8-of-19 from the plate in six games for the Colonels last week, including three doubles, one triple and a grand slam that marked the first home run of her collegiate career. In total, Aubuchon drove in 11 runs for Centre during the week and now leads the team with 17 runs batted in for the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
