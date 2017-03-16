Fiddlers Grove
Joyce Harris will be honored March 17 at 11 a.m. in celebration of her donation of a rare historic loom to Fiddlers Grove Historical Village at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon at the Weaving House, followed by refreshments in the Town Hall building.
