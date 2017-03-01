Dispatchers answer calls at the Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Center in 2014.
When the Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board meets in a work session March 10 at 9 a.m., members of the board and other leaders from local law enforcement and emergency services agencies will discuss how to move forward with some sort of centralized dispatch or unified computer-assisted dispatch system among local agencies. Currently, agencies use different systems and are located in different buildings.
