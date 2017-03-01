Dispatchers answer calls at the Wilso...

Dispatchers answer calls at the Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Center in 2014.

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

When the Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board meets in a work session March 10 at 9 a.m., members of the board and other leaders from local law enforcement and emergency services agencies will discuss how to move forward with some sort of centralized dispatch or unified computer-assisted dispatch system among local agencies. Currently, agencies use different systems and are located in different buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Earl is back in biz tonight at Veronicas and it... 2 hr Thanks 1
Anybody help dude down ? 4 hr Dam that hurt 3
News Convicted jailer's dad feels neighbors' warm em... (Jul '06) 21 hr Spitzlover 38
33 of 38 Subpoenas Served as of 3pm and maybe a... Wed Swim Stakeburn 13
dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12) Feb 28 Diddy Bop 21
Julie Chaffins Feb 26 somebody 4
Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15) Feb 26 Ms Jones 36
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Wilson County was issued at March 02 at 10:46AM CST

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC