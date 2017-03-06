Commissioner: Bathroom policies should be handled locally Read Story Jake Lowary, Tennessean
Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen sent a memo to schools directors across the state on Wednesday that says policies about the use of bathrooms is best left to local districts. McQueen's memo comes after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he wouldn't enforce directives from the Obama administration that said federal funding could be withheld if schools did not allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.
