'Carlos the Jackal,' 1970's extremist, finally faces Paris trial

One of the world's most infamous terrorists, responsible for a series of headline-making attacks in the 1970s and early 1980s, is to go on trial today for the deadly bombing of a Paris shop more than 40 years ago. The 1974 attack for which he is now on trial left two people killed, 34 injured and devastated the mall.

