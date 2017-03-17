'Carlos the Jackal,' 1970's extremist, finally faces Paris trial
One of the world's most infamous terrorists, responsible for a series of headline-making attacks in the 1970s and early 1980s, is to go on trial today for the deadly bombing of a Paris shop more than 40 years ago. The 1974 attack for which he is now on trial left two people killed, 34 injured and devastated the mall.
