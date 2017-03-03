Candice McQueen
Tennessee's education commissioner recently said she believed school bathroom policies are best handled at the local level, aligning with Wilson County's director of schools on the issue. Commissioner Candice McQueen sent a memo to local school districts earlier this week and discussed federal versus local oversight on bathroom policies in school districts.
