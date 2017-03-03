Candice McQueen

Candice McQueen

Friday Mar 3

Tennessee's education commissioner recently said she believed school bathroom policies are best handled at the local level, aligning with Wilson County's director of schools on the issue. Commissioner Candice McQueen sent a memo to local school districts earlier this week and discussed federal versus local oversight on bathroom policies in school districts.

