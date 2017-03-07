Brooks Bucks return to benefit Habitat for HumanityFor the 14th...

Brooks Bucks return to benefit Habita...

Brooks Bucks return to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Lebanon Democrat

Each $5 donation to Wilson Habitat for Humanity buys one Brooks Buck and entitles the bearer to apply $7.50 toward one meal lunch or dinner at Demos' Restaurant in Lebanon. Brooks Bucks are available to buy through March and are redeemable in April, according to Tory Tredway, director of Wilson Habitat.

