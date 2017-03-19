alert Search for potential gunman goes cold in Mt. Juliet woods

alert Search for potential gunman goe...

A search for a potential gunman in a wooded area near the Hickory Hills subdivision Saturday night turned up cold. Police were unable to locate anyone after an extensive search on foot, by air, through the help of a K-9 and using forward-infrared-looking cameras.

