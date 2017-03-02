A home on South Commerce Road in Wate...

A home on South Commerce Road in Watertown.

The National Weather Service determined Watertown was one of three locations hit by a tornado Wednesday morning as the agency released its preliminary survey results from the storm. According to the agency, a high-end EF-1 tornado touched down just west of Watertown at around 7:40 a.m. and moved northeast across the northern portion of town.

