Young inventors learn about collaboration at MTSU's 25th annual...
MURFREESBORO They spent the last few months brainstorming, collaborating and implementing their ideas, so the 630-plus young Middle Tennessee inventors were ready to burst when they crammed into Middle Tennessee State University's Student Union on Thursday for the 25th annual Invention Convention. "They are thoroughly enjoying this day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Music City Furniture and Restoration Beware
|1 hr
|Musci city furniture
|5
|Junkies in Hartsville
|7 hr
|BECKY
|4
|dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|Diddy Bop
|21
|33 of 38 Subpoenas Served as of 3pm and maybe a...
|13 hr
|Swim Stake Burn
|9
|harley silcox (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Guest
|3
|Julie Chaffins
|Sun
|somebody
|4
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|Sun
|Ms Jones
|36
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC