Wilson Emergency Management Agency officials reported a house fire Thursday evening near Lebanon.
WEMA firefighters responded to the home at 11295 Stewarts Ferry Pike at 6:43 p.m., where they found fire at the back of the house. Crews had the main fire knocked down within 10 minutes.
