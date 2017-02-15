There was something to hook every ang...

There was something to hook every angler at the Boat & Fishing Expo.

Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The annual Boat & Fishing Expo wrapped up its three-day run at the State Fairgrounds last weekend, and as usual I came away loaded down with new tackle, hot tips and itching for some fishing. Scores of area anglers dropped by the booth of Lebanon guide Jim Duckworth, where I volunteer some assistance every year along with fishing buddy Chuck Campbell.

