Tennessee lawmakers re-introduce transgender bathroom bill
A controversial piece of legislation that would require transgender students in Tennessee public schools and public institutions of higher education to use restrooms and locker rooms assigned to their birth gender was filed. Representative Mark Pody and Senator Mae Beavers are sponsoring the legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cult in watertown? (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|They Lie For Money
|68
|What is the best restaurant in Watertown?
|6 hr
|LM-Modern
|3
|Music City Furniture and Restoration Beware
|8 hr
|Fatty Matty
|2
|Fraud John Holmes
|21 hr
|I know Johnny
|1
|Lynn Smith
|Thu
|Iwould
|3
|Bath & Body Works
|Thu
|Anonymous101
|2
|Pavilion
|Feb 7
|SourceOfKnowledge
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC