Tennessee lawmakers re-introduce transgender bathroom bill

A controversial piece of legislation that would require transgender students in Tennessee public schools and public institutions of higher education to use restrooms and locker rooms assigned to their birth gender was filed. Representative Mark Pody and Senator Mae Beavers are sponsoring the legislation.

