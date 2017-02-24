Region tournaments tip off tonightThe next layer of postseason...

Region tournaments tip off tonightThe...

Friday Feb 24

The next layer of postseason basketball tournaments will tip off tonight with girls' region first-round games at satellite locations, including three in Wilson County. District 9-AAA champion Wilson Central will play host to Kenwood, runner-up Mt.

Lebanon, TN

