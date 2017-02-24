Police respond to meth labLebanon police are investigating the...
Lebanon police are investigating the origins of a meth lab that police responded to near the Northwood Park Apartments on Wednesday afternoon. Officers and city of Lebanon Emergency Services Hazmat Team cleaned up the remains of the meth lab, which was not active, per the police department's Facebook page.
