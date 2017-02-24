Police respond to meth labLebanon pol...

Police respond to meth labLebanon police are investigating the...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon police are investigating the origins of a meth lab that police responded to near the Northwood Park Apartments on Wednesday afternoon. Officers and city of Lebanon Emergency Services Hazmat Team cleaned up the remains of the meth lab, which was not active, per the police department's Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
33 of 38 Subpoenas Served as of 3pm and maybe a... 2 hr truth 7
harley silcox (Jul '11) 6 hr Guest 3
5500 for that POS camper 10 hr skuz bucket 2
Julie Chaffins 18 hr somebody 4
Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15) 21 hr Ms Jones 36
jennie lewis (Aug '16) 23 hr Guest22 8
Anybody help dude down ? 23 hr hmmm 2
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC