Meth dealer sentenced to 24 years in prisonA Tennessee man was...
A Tennessee man was sentenced to 24 years in prison Monday for operating a large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy with ties to Lebanon, according to U.S. attorney David Rivera. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. sentenced Brian Randall, 51, of Castalian Springs, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Convicted jailer's dad feels neighbors' warm em... (Jul '06)
|6 hr
|Spitzlover
|38
|33 of 38 Subpoenas Served as of 3pm and maybe a...
|19 hr
|Swim Stakeburn
|13
|Junkies in Hartsville
|Tue
|BECKY
|4
|dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Diddy Bop
|21
|Julie Chaffins
|Feb 26
|somebody
|4
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|Feb 26
|Ms Jones
|36
|jennie lewis (Aug '16)
|Feb 26
|Guest22
|8
