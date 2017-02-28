Meth dealer sentenced to 24 years in ...

Meth dealer sentenced to 24 years in prisonA Tennessee man was...

A Tennessee man was sentenced to 24 years in prison Monday for operating a large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy with ties to Lebanon, according to U.S. attorney David Rivera. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. sentenced Brian Randall, 51, of Castalian Springs, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

