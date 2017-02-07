Lebanon Police and emergency services responded to the incident.
Lebanon police received a call at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday evening about a motor vehicle accident in which a person was hit by a vehicle. It happened at 615 N. Cumberland Street, near the intersection of North Cumberland and Coles Ferry Pike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dos anyone now if all these junk
|1 hr
|minrod
|10
|What is the best restaurant in Watertown?
|2 hr
|Alex
|1
|Bath & Body Works
|Wed
|Just Wondering
|1
|Pavilion
|Tue
|SourceOfKnowledge
|5
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Tue
|Spring
|2
|Damien stinson (Aug '16)
|Tue
|notsurprised
|2
|Michael douglas (Mar '12)
|Feb 4
|BECKY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC