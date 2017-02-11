Lebanon lineman signs with BethelLebanon High School defensive...

Lebanon lineman signs with BethelLeba...

Lebanon High School defensive lineman Jaden Moore signs papers Friday to continue his football career at Bethel University. He is joined by his brother Kobe, father Michael and sister Amane.

