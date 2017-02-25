Hartsville's Garrett Dies is earning ...

Hartsville's Garrett Dies is earning a reputation as one of the area's top young racers.

Fresh off winning Rookie of the Year last season at Highland Rim Speedway, young Hartsville racer Garrett Dies is preparing to take another stride in his fledgling career. Garrett plans to make a major jump this season from the lower-level Pro 4s division in which he raced last year, into the Late Model big leagues.

