Deputy finds meth lab while serving warrantA Wilson County sheriffa s...
A Wilson County sheriff's deputy discovered a meth lab Sunday night while trying to serve an active warrant in Lebanon, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. One person was arrested for public drunkenness at the scene, and a child at the home was taken into custody by the Department of Children's Services.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dos anyone now if all these junk
|6 hr
|Nose problems
|9
|Bath & Body Works
|10 hr
|Just Wondering
|1
|Pavilion
|23 hr
|SourceOfKnowledge
|5
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Tue
|Spring
|2
|Damien stinson (Aug '16)
|Tue
|notsurprised
|2
|Michael douglas (Mar '12)
|Feb 4
|BECKY
|2
|Mt. Juliet Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
