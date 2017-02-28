Clashes intensify in Palestinian camp in Lebanon, wound child
Palestinian political factions meeting in Beirut Tuesday called for an end to the armed fighting in Ein al-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon and established a committee to make sure a ceasefire will be honored. Islamist militants and gunmen from the Palestinian Fatah party have engaged in intermittent clashes since last week, trading machine gun and rocket-propelled grenade fire, and wounding several people.
