Clashes intensify in Palestinian camp...

Clashes intensify in Palestinian camp in Lebanon, wound child

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Palestinian political factions meeting in Beirut Tuesday called for an end to the armed fighting in Ein al-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon and established a committee to make sure a ceasefire will be honored. Islamist militants and gunmen from the Palestinian Fatah party have engaged in intermittent clashes since last week, trading machine gun and rocket-propelled grenade fire, and wounding several people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lebanon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
33 of 38 Subpoenas Served as of 3pm and maybe a... 11 hr Swim Stakeburn 13
Junkies in Hartsville Tue BECKY 4
dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12) Tue Diddy Bop 21
harley silcox (Jul '11) Feb 27 Guest 3
Julie Chaffins Feb 26 somebody 4
Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15) Feb 26 Ms Jones 36
jennie lewis (Aug '16) Feb 26 Guest22 8
See all Lebanon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lebanon Forum Now

Lebanon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lebanon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Lebanon, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC