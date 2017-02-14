breaking Police arrest murder suspect
Lebanon police detectives charged a 20-year-old Goodlettsville man Tuesday for his alleged participation in the 2015 shooting death of 13-year-old C'asia Patton, which happened at Patton's grandmother's house in Lebanon. Marvin Andre Bryant was arrested without incident as he entered a courtroom for a hearing in an unrelated case.
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thugs in Hartsville
|Sat
|Buzzard
|6
|Brittany hall
|Feb 16
|Fyou
|1
|riley lashlee
|Feb 16
|ma
|2
|Music City Furniture and Restoration Beware
|Feb 16
|Like daddy
|4
|Rachel stewart (Jan '14)
|Feb 16
|Liddle Jim Johnso...
|9
|best rapper in hartsville?? (Apr '12)
|Feb 16
|Bling Blaow
|74
|lisa scruggs (Apr '11)
|Feb 15
|Tomtom
|16
