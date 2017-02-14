breaking Police arrest murder suspect

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon police detectives charged a 20-year-old Goodlettsville man Tuesday for his alleged participation in the 2015 shooting death of 13-year-old C'asia Patton, which happened at Patton's grandmother's house in Lebanon. Marvin Andre Bryant was arrested without incident as he entered a courtroom for a hearing in an unrelated case.

