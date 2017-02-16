breaking BREAKING: Two more charged i...

breaking BREAKING: Two more charged in 2015 shooting death

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon police charged two more suspects Thursday in connection to the 2015 shooting death of 13-year-old C'Asia Patton. Timothy Lorenzo Wade, 25, of Nashville, and Bailey Alexander Underwood, 20, of Lebanon, were both charged.

