Arrest records -
Jamie Deshae Chitwood, 26, of 601 Freeman St., Lafayette, was arrested on 2-13 by Gregory and charged with violation of probation. Court date 2-15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Macon County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lebanon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|33 of 38 Subpoenas Served as of 3pm and maybe a...
|21 hr
|In the corner wai...
|5
|anthony torres
|Tue
|old friend
|1
|adrianna denton
|Tue
|old friend
|1
|Thugs in Hartsville
|Tue
|sour milk
|7
|darius johnson
|Mon
|Mp
|1
|riley lashlee
|Feb 16
|ma
|2
|Sun Loan Company
|Feb 12
|Missy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lebanon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC