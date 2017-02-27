alert Window shot out of moving vehicle

Lebanon police responded to a shots fired call on Classic View Drive Monday evening around 6:55 p.m. after the callers's vehicle window was shot out while driving down the street. Police found that the projectiles were pellets from a CO2 powered pistol or possibly a rifle.

