alert Military vehicle overturns on I-40

Thursday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

The scene of an overturned U.S. military vehicle could take a few hours to clean up Thursday after the vehicle overturned in a ditch along I-40 and spilled jet fuel as a result. The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. when a military tanker overturned on I-40 westbound near mile marker 238 in Lebanon, according to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency officials.

Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

