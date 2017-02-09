alert Military vehicle overturns on I-40
The scene of an overturned U.S. military vehicle could take a few hours to clean up Thursday after the vehicle overturned in a ditch along I-40 and spilled jet fuel as a result. The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. when a military tanker overturned on I-40 westbound near mile marker 238 in Lebanon, according to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency officials.
