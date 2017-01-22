Vehicle burglary suspect chargedPolic...

Vehicle burglary suspect chargedPolice seek additional suspects...

Sunday Jan 22

Lebanon police detectives followed up on information relayed by Lebanon Officer Josh Brownlee on Friday, and determined a suspect responsible for a rash of recent car burglaries in Lebanon. The incidents include the theft of a purse and fraudulent use of a credit card from Kroger in Lebanon, as well as a vehicle burglary that happened at Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Lebanon.

