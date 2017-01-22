Vehicle burglary suspect chargedPolice seek additional suspects...
Lebanon police detectives followed up on information relayed by Lebanon Officer Josh Brownlee on Friday, and determined a suspect responsible for a rash of recent car burglaries in Lebanon. The incidents include the theft of a purse and fraudulent use of a credit card from Kroger in Lebanon, as well as a vehicle burglary that happened at Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Lebanon.
