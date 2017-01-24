Two men arrested for mobile meth labTwo Wilson County men were...

Two Wilson County men were arrested Monday night after narcotic detectives with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office discovered a mobile meth lab during a traffic stop around the 1660 block of Tater Peeler Road. Terry Alex Finley, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with initiation of a process to result in the manufacture of methamphetamine and is held in Wilson County Jail on $5,500 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.