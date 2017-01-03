TVA Names Mike Balduzzi As Chief Nuclear Officer
Reporting to Joe Grimes, executive vice president, generation, Mr. Balduzzi will be responsible for leading, operating and optimizing TVA's nuclear fleet as part of its diverse portfolio of energy generation.
