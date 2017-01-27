She previously worked for a finance c...

She previously worked for a finance company in MurfreesboroKatie...

Katie Shaffer recently joined First Freedom Bank as a customer service representative at the bank's Lebanon office, according to Maliea Oakley, senior vice president and director of human resources and facilities manager. "We are excited to have Katie join our customer service team at First Freedom.

