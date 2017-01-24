Police seek to identify theft suspectsThe Lebanon Police Department...
The Lebanon Police Department seeks public help identifying suspects who were seen on surveillance video stealing sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Lebanon. According to the Lebanon Police Department, several people entered Sunglass Hut on Jan. 12 within seconds of one another, and several of these people were seen stealing or attempting to steal sunglasses.
