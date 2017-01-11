Plane crashes in Smith County after leaving LebanonA single-engine...
According to Heather Bay of the Lebanon Municipal Airport, the pilot arrived in Lebanon after taking off from a private location and crashed on the way back. The pilot, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly the only person on the airplane.
